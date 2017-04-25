VOICE of the Valley

Community News
Detectives need help identifying deceased woman

Detectives need help identifying deceased woman

By VOICE of the Valley
April 25, 2017
Detectives said a hiker found the remains on November 25th, 2016 and called police. The King County Medical Examiner has determined that the remains were likely left at the recovery site within the last 2-3 years.

The remains are those of a mixed race (Caucasian/Black) female, between 20-40 years of age. She was missing an upper left front tooth that was likely absent for a significant amount of time before her death.  The missing tooth would have displayed a noticeable gap in her front upper teeth.

The woman may have self identified as either race.   Two sketches have been attached which may indicate what she looked like when she was alive.

If you recognize this woman or have any information that may help us identify her please call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 206-222-TIPS (8477).

Case # C16060055

