Morgan Named new Economic Development Manager

Following a robust search, the City of Maple Valley is pleased to announce the selection of Tim Morgan as the new Economic Development Manager for the City of Maple Valley. Morgan began his employment with the City on Monday, April 17 and will be a part of the Executive Team, working with the City Manager.

Morgan has 15 years of economic development experience with an emphasis in tourism development and has held several leadership positions in this field. His career includes serving as tourism development manager for Clackamas County Economic Development in Oregon City, Ore., state tourism director for the Delaware Economic Development Office in Wilmington, Del., and director of sales for the Washington County Visitors Association in Beaverton, Ore.

Most recently, Morgan served as chief of tourism for Charles County, Maryland in LaPlata, Maryland. In this role, he promoted the county to increase tourist visitation as well as recruited events with an economic impact of $2 million. His responsibilities included developing a strategic plan based around the historic assets of the area to generate economic impact for the county.

City Manager Laura Philpot, “We believe we found the right addition to our team. Tim’s background will help us improve our service of the existing business community, as well as, promote Maple Valley to future businesses/employers who will complement our City.”

Morgan’s position will provide leadership and coordinate economic development activities including development, policy recommendation and implementation, infrastructure, marketing, business recruitment, and negotiations for new development to accomplish the City Council’s goals and objectives to ensure the economic health and vitality, as well as business retention and expansion of the City.

Morgan earned a Master’s degree in Sports Administration/Facility Management from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Morgan has also taken courses through the International Economic Development Council towards CEcD certification.

###