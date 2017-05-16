VOICE of the Valley

Letters to the Editor
Generous Support Continues for the BDCC Food Bank

By Cheryl Hanson
May 16, 2017
Editor, the VOICE:

Thousands of pounds of food came in during March and April from St. Barbara Parish for our food bank. The parishioners also donated cash for the food bank, which will enable us to purchase vouchers for dairy products for families in our area.

The Eagles (Green River Aerie No. 1490) continues to support us with cash donations from many of their events. In April we benefited from their “Ghost Society” presentation and the Easter breakfast.

The Black Diamond Community Center continues to help so many clients who need emergency help through the food bank and our voucher program. Thank you St. Barbara Parish and the Eagles. We are lucky to have your parishioners and members as loyal supporters of our Community Center.

Sincerely,

Executive Director Black Diamond Community Center

