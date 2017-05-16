VOICE of the Valley

Letters to the Editor
Remember to Honor Our Armed Forces Personnel

By VOICE of the Valley
May 16, 2017
Editor the VOICE:

The month of May brings sunshine and plants begin showing off their beautiful blooms. May is also a time we remember and honor those brave men and women who have lost their lives while serving in our country’s armed forces.

A group of dedicated members of the Maple Valley community formed the Greater Maple Valley Veterans Memorial Foundation (GMVVMF) in 2012. Their goals include raising funds to build a world-class veterans memorial, act as caretakers of the memorial, and provide outreach to local disabled veterans.

This devoted group has diligently reached out to our community with a variety of opportunities to partner in funding the memorial. King County Councilmember Regan Dunn recently obtained $2,500 in funding from King County and State Representatives Jay Rodne and Paul Graves are showing a keen interest in seeking State funding to support the GMVVMF.

To learn more about the project or opportunities to partner in its funding, visit www.maplevalleyvets.org.

On behalf of City Council, I wish to thank the GMVVMF members for launching this project and the many selfless hours devoted to this honorable cause; Storm McNeil, Brett Habenicht, Jim Flynn, Dan Neilsen, Dr. Cary Collings, Kellie Hand, Scott Beusch, John Baban, and Larry Powalisz.

Sincerely,

Sean P. Kelly, Mayor

City of Maple Valley

 

