King County administrators make their way to Hobart for a Town Hall meeting

“City” folk from King County administration came out of the city to meet with “country” folk to hear their concerns and questions regarding issues affecting their lives outside of cities. King County serves as the “local” government for such unincorporated areas.

Leading off the evening of the Monday, May 15, Annual Cedar River/Maple Valley Community Service Area (CSA) Town Hall meeting was King County District 9 Councilman Reagan Dunn, who stated that those representing the different aspects of King County administration were at the meeting to hear from the audience and what they cared about. The mic was then turned over to Alan Painter, Manager of the CSA program, who introduced each of the department representatives, with each giving a short synopsis of the area they oversaw.

As in the past, Fred Jarrett, Deputy County Executive let everyone know Executive Dow Constantine had two issues close to his heart, with one being Best Run Government. This initiative uses standard measurements throughout the County that encourages the County to do a better job in customer service. He stated that the County looks at what they deliver, not only what they spend. Others giving a short synopsis of their departments included John Starbard, Department of Permitting and Environmental Review (DPER) Director; Major Greg Thomas, King County Sheriff’s Office Precinct #3; Harold Taniguchi, King County Department of Transportation (KCDOT) Director; Josh Baldi, Department of Natural Resources and Parks (DNRP); Darrell Rogers, Public Health Regulatory/Inspections; and Sheri Hamilton Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) Mental health/Veteran & human services.

With more than half the room wishing to speak about marijuana issues, Painter stated that they would take questions on other subjects first followed by marijuana issues for the remainder of the meeting. Questions fielded on other issues included an onsite septic tax, which according to the administration – no fee is being looked at. However, it was brought up that there was an alarming rate of failed septic systems needing complete replacement costing the homeowner between $30,000-60,000 to upgrade. Dunn questioned Public Health staff about the failure rate and stated it would be looked into.

Then there was the Right-of-Way voted on by the Council (Dunn was a no vote) regarding a franchise fee for cable TV service similar to Utility Tax. Audience members were upset that they were not given the opportunity to vote yet they have to pay for the “tax.” Another person was upset that in the City of Renton condos were being built on wetlands. The audience member raising the question was told that the County does not pass ordinances in cities so that it was a City matter.

Road questions included road quality in the Lake Francis area where approximately 250 trucks a day will be hauling gravel from the proposed Elk Heights Gravel Pit. The audience member wanted to know the status of a Haul Route Agreement (HRA) being developed and what mitigating terms it would contain to protect the road ruined a year ago by massive runoff from the Quality Aggregates operation across the street that also flooded Maxwell Rd.

Then there was the question regarding the Hobart/Issaquah Rd. and the amount of traffic there is on it now. According to King County, part of the problem King County is facing with that road is that it is considered as “Pass Through Traffic” going from one city to another. Right now, the County is stuck, as unincorporated residents are the ones primarily footing the bill. It was pointed out, that the State Legislature needs to step up and change revenue allocations (e.g., gas tax) so that city residents pay their share to maintain unincorporated area roads.

There was also concern for the Washington State Supreme Court’s Hirst decision regarding the status of water availability and private wells. According to a community member and leader, any vacant land from 1972 forward that is not developed might stay undeveloped as the court stated that not only must you prove there is water available, but a land owner must prove water is “legally” available. An 18-mo King County “Water Availability & Permitting Study” is ongoing; however, the State legislature might handle the issue first.

On a different subject, the topic of “safe” injection sites was brought up by a citizen upset about “safe” injections in conversation in Seattle. According to Dunn, that was the worst idea. He stated; that if you are really going to help people, they need to go to recovery services. He also stated that by having these sites, all it does is bring more of those people in. When asked whether Sheriff John Urqhart support these sites, the answer was that he was in favor, so those using drugs would have a safe place to go. However, he would rather see them get help.

Other non-marijuana comments included concern for the safety of the kids at school. They were reassured that the schools have intruder plans and their own security people. Another citizen called for a separation of Seattle from King County. Another gentleman wanted to know about the rising cost of taxes with a fixed income. He was invited to contact the Assessor’s Office for Senior Citizen Exemptions. Dunn stated that he wanted to explore what California is looking into regarding a freezing of taxes for anyone 70-years old and up. Still yet another stated that he just wanted to be left alone.

Then it was on to questions regarding marijuana businesses. As far as the Cramer property off 200th Ave. SE in unincorporated King County between Maple Valley and Covington goes, while he can go forward with his site prep permit, according to DPER stated that there has been no indication at this time that the site will be used for marijuana. At this time, Cramer can go with permitting two 20,000 square foot warehouses. Due to the road being substandard (e.g., one lane for approximately 100 feet) and being allowed to “turn to gravel” someday down the line, and with an 18-foot choke point, neighbors are concerned about children getting hit. Currently there is a Land Use Petition Act (LUPA) appeal filed with the State on Friday, May 12, to address DPER’s site prep permit approval decision.

Another marijuana operation – Cloud Bud – that has neighbors gritting their teeth is the outdoor operation off 296th Ave. SE in Hobart. According to neighbors, applicant Cloud began developing the property when DPER told him it had accepted his application as complete. Cloud began bringing in rock to make a driveway, new underground utilities, cut down trees, and built a fence on possible critical areas. Cloud was a given a stop-work order, however, he continued to build the fence and a greenhouse. DPER was surprised to learn at the Town Hall, that Cloud had brought in 2,000 square feet of plants even though his Conditional Use Permit (CUP) has yet to be issued. According to neighbors, Cloud maintains he will make everything right when he receives his CUP. Neighbors also contend that Cloud is also out of compliance with Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB) or Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA). Neighbors wanted to know why DPER was acting in such bad faith towards the community. According to DPER, Code Enforcement Policy allows an applicant to continue to work if Cloud is working to resolve the issues before him. DPER did not answer neighbors wanting to know what the purpose of a CUP was if they did not enforce it. Clearly, these marijuana concerns are only going to get worse as these two processing or growing businesses get rolling in these residential neighborhoods.

Dunn drew a round of applause when he told the audience that if he could have, he would have put all marijuana businesses in Industrial zoning. He further stated that he was fortunate to get 5 votes from the Council on the current marijuana legislation, substantially limiting where they could go. He was also grateful that Constantine did not veto the legislation.