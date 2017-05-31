Westbound SR 18 over Tiger Mountain to close overnight, May 30 – June 2

Late night drivers who use Interstate 90 near the city of Snoqualmie will not be able to access westbound State Route 18 for the next few nights.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews need to close westbound SR 18 between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road to repair pavement and fix a damaged guardrail.

Crews will close westbound SR 18 nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2.

From 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1, to 4 a.m. Friday, June 2, crews will perform intermittent rolling slowdowns on both directions of State Route 18 between Southeast 304th Street and 244th Avenue Southeast.

The eastbound slowdowns will begin at Southeast 304th Street. The westbound slowdowns will begin at Southeast 256th Street. The rolling slowdowns will allow crews to safely pull wires across the road.

