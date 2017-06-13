Spring/Summer Tips for “Bugs” and Traveling

By Dr. McCoury

Hope springs eternal, but in the Pacific Northwest, it seems like we are eternally hoping for spring weather. This year has been no exception. A few sunny days to tease us, but for the most part rain, hail and wind. We all know that the weather will eventually improve, definitely by July!

As it warms up the bugs come out. I’ve already had quite a few mosquito bites and I’ve seen a few pets come in with fleas already. It seems there are more ticks every year. If you have a pet that goes outdoors, now is the time to get your pet on parasite control. There are so many options, and there isn’t a one size fits all product. I love the monthly oral products because they are safe and the pet can still be bathed – nothing to wash off. I also don’t miss getting the oily residue on me from topical products. If you do want to use a topical product, I have a few recommendations. Most importantly, DO NOT use a product labeled for a dog on a cat. Cats will tell you, they aren’t the same as dogs. A product that is safe for a dog could kill a cat. I always recommend using a name brand topical product; some of the generics don’t seem to work as well. If you are already seeing fleas on your pet, you’re going to want to treat the environment. If you don’t, the fleas could hatch out for months. This is a common cause for phone calls from concerned clients they think the flea medication isn’t working. It actually is working (and slowing down the fleas, making them easier to see) but the fleas are still hatching out in the house and then jumping on the pets, or maybe you – if you taste good.

If you are traveling out of state with your pet, you need to check with your vet to see if your pet needs heartworm preventative. It’s not too much of a concern in Washington State, but if you are travelling to Texas or east of the Mississippi River you should protect your pet against heartworms. There are a few other hotspots so check with your vet before you travel.

Speaking of travel, identification is so important if your pet gets lost. I am a proponent of microchips. But I also make sure all my pets have their name and my phone number embroidered or written in Sharpie on their collar. If someone finds them, and they still have their collar. Getting them back is just a phone call away. If they are found without their collar, then the microchip goes to work. Make sure you update your information associated with your pet’s microchip whenever it changes. And if you don’t know if the microchip is registered in your name, have your vet read the microchip at your next appointment or stop in so they can look the chip number up at petmicrochiplookup.org

We are proud to be a sponsor of the Maple Valley Farmers’ Market again this year. I’m looking forward to hanging out and answering your questions again this summer. It IS the Saturday place to be. Feel free to contact me if you have questions or comments at drmelanie@wildernessvet.com, on our Facebook page, or on our website, wildernessvet.com