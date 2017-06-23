WSP Seeking Information About A Shots Fired Investigation

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a shots fired incident in which a vehicle sustained a broken window along with other damage.

The incident occurred on June 13, 2017 at approximately 1:25am, EB SR 516 just before the Kent city limits. The victim vehicle was cut off by the suspect vehicle which was an older model Acura Integra, (pictured below).

The victim honked at the Integra which honked back along with hand gestures. The Integra proceeded to stop their vehicle blocking the lane in front of the victim.

Words were exchanged after which the victim proceeded around the Integra and continued eastbound. The victim was in lane two and the Integra followed in lane one firing three or four shots through the back window.

The victim then accelerated, sped away and pulled into a 7-11 to call 911. Fortunately the two occupants of the victim vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

This is a look-a-like vehicle. The actual vehicle has a dent on the front left quarter panel and driver’s door along with primer on the right side of the front bumper.

At least one of the bullets went through the back window, rear headrest and into the front windshield.

WSP detectives are seeking any information that can help identify the suspect or suspect vehicle. Please contact Detective Ruth Medeiros at (425) 401-7719 or by email at ruth.medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.