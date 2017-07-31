Thank Yous To Donators

=Editor, the VOICE:

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services helps families who live in Black Diamond, Covington, Hobart, Maple Valley, Ravensdale, and within the boundaries of the Tahoma School District. In June 2017, over 85,342 pounds of food was distributed to our neighbors in need, serving about 280 families each week. We were also able to help households with utility disconnect notices, and eviction notices.

The generous support of our community makes it possible for us to help with these basic needs in our area. We extend heartfelt thanks to all our donors, including many who gave anonymously.

Special thanks to the following business who give to our agency on a weekly basis: Fairwood Albertsons, Covington Costco, MV Fred Meyer, MV Grocery Outlet, Maple Valley QFC, Fairwood Safeway, and Oroweat Bakery Outlet.

Supporting Churches: New Community Church, Taylor Creek Church, St. George Episcopal, Alliance Bible Church and Maple Valley Presbyterian.

Donations: Thomas & Ingrid Oconnell, Albert Belcher, Gwen Larson, Matthew & Elizabeth Kalouner, Jeff & Anontia Kerney, Anne Marie & Gary Hodge, Kevin Castleman, Gordon Wilkins, James & Wilhemina Messmer, Robert Janisch, Janice Delacy, Mary Porterfield, Donna Nichols, Jacquelyn Kinsley, Debra Merlini, Lesa Ford, Claudia Barnes, Carolyn Graham, Patricia Hetland, Geraldine Killip, Dwight Hawley, Edna Lawler, Mary Lewis, Kenneth Helfenstein, Rebecca & Eric Munson, Emogene Shank-Lortie, Lynn Christie and Karl Seehorn

We also thank these organizations and giving programs for their donations: Windermere, Carage Crest, Tahoma High School, Street Rats, Storehouse in Covington and M.V. Farmer’s Market

Volunteers: Volunteers are the heart of the food bank. They continiuosly and unselfishly give us the most precious thing they have; their time. It is only with their support that we can realize the vision of building a healthy community free of hunger. To our faithful, volunteer personnel, we send our gratitude!

Current Events: Annual School Supply Drive from now until August 11th

Upcoming Events: Mayor’s Day of Concern

“Lettuce” Garden to Share: Gardeners, as you plan for spring planting, remember, we welcome fresh produce, seeds and any plant starter donations!

Donations are always needed. We are located at 21415 Renton-Maple Valley Road SE. Non-perishable food donations can also be dropped off at Covington & Maple Valley Libraries and the Greater Maple Valley Community Center. Please go to www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org to donate through our secure website. Our mailing address is PO Box 322, Maple Valley, WA 98038 or call 425-432-8139.

Respectfully yours,

Dan Lancaster, Executive Director,

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services