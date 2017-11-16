North Park House Fire in Kent

Keith D. Kepler, Deputy Fire Marshal –

Public Information Officer – EMS Instructor

Kent, Wash – November 16,2017 – A fire in a bedroom quickly spread in a home located in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue North at 12:35 this afternoon.

Residents in the home smelled smoke and then saw flames and so quickly went outside and called the fire department.

Fire department units arrived and knocked down the flames coming out the windows and then went inside and the home and put the fire out.

Puget Sound Fire Investigator determined the fire cause as accidental due to a cardboard box being next to a wall heater.

American Red Cross was called to aid the family as all their belongings were lost in the smoke and flames.

Puget Sound Fire was also assisted by South King County Medic One and Zone Three Rehab.

Safety tips: We would like to remind our residents that to please keep all things that can burn at least 36 inches from any wall or space heater. Also with colder temperatures and power outages please keep your BBQ’s and generators outside as they make gases that can cause illness or death.