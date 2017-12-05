VOICE of the Valley

The Very Merry Christmas House of Lights

By VOICE of the Valley
December 5, 2017
Merry Christmas House

Enjoy the show with over 50k lights synchronized to classic holiday music.

FREE drive by show debuts on Nov. 23rd, and runs daily, dusk until 11:30p.m. through Jan. 2nd.

Crest Air Park- 30211 176th Ave SE

Follow signs off of Covington/ Sawyer Rd and 179th

Can Food Donations to benefit:

The Black Diamond Senior Center/ Food Bank

Thank You to our Sponsor:

The Nail Genie

Check Us Out:

Facebook: The Very Merry Christmas House and Spooktacular Halloween House

You Tube: Nailgenie

