The Very Merry Christmas House of Lights
Enjoy the show with over 50k lights synchronized to classic holiday music.
FREE drive by show debuts on Nov. 23rd, and runs daily, dusk until 11:30p.m. through Jan. 2nd.
Crest Air Park- 30211 176th Ave SE
Follow signs off of Covington/ Sawyer Rd and 179th
Can Food Donations to benefit:
The Black Diamond Senior Center/ Food Bank
Thank You to our Sponsor:
The Nail Genie
Check Us Out:
Facebook: The Very Merry Christmas House and Spooktacular Halloween House
You Tube: Nailgenie
