Lakeside Industries Maple Valley Asphalt Plant

Editor, the VOICE:

Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jody Keeler. I am a proud team member of Lakeside Industries.

Like many others in 2008 I was laid off from my job. After researching, I enrolled in Teamsters Apprenticeship program. Upon graduation I was placed in a position.

Among the graduates and other co-workers, I came to understand about Lakeside Industries. Lakeside has a great reputation in our field. What was so appealing was the utopia like stories that circulated about Lakeside. I thought to myself I must try and get hired permanently with this employer.

Well long story short, this will be my second year with Lakeside.

Lakeside is the best employer I have had the pleasure to be a part of. As a dump truck operator, we are a team of safe, courteous, and professional drivers, this is top down, from the most senior driver to the newest member of our group.

Lakeside Industries is a supporter and active member of the Apprenticeship program I attended. It has given me a career that supports a good standard of living. The training and new career has turned my life around personally.

Lakeside’s #1 priority is safety. It shows in everything we do from the beginning of our shift to the end of the day. Lakeside truly cares about their employees. They value each individual! Not only are we co-workers and staff we are a reflection of why Lakeside is a great place to work and thrive.

I live and work in the community of Issaquah. I support the local businesses, in return Issaquah supports my daily needs, I hardly leave the area as it has most everything one needs. I could not be any happier anywhere else.

There is so much to consider when evaluating the permitting and environmental review. It is my hope that my personal story will help in a decision to allow Lakeside Industries a permanent place in Maple Valley.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Respectfully,

Jody Keeler