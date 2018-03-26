Castagnas and VFW honored at Community Center Breakfast

By Mark Pugsley

The Greater Maple Valley Community Center hosted 140 guests at its annual Benefit Breakfast on March 15th where VFW Post 5020 and Bob & Cheryl Castagna were recognized for their outstanding contributions to our community.

The Breakfast celebrated the many, many program partnerships fostered by the Community Center, which allow the organization to provide such a wide array of human services to youth, teens, seniors and families. The event featured Fr. Chuck Palluck, retired priest of Black Diamond’s St. Barbara’s Catholic Church as the Keynote speaker. His comments focused on the power of community and concluded with the importance and impact of small kindnesses.

The Breakfast concluded with the presentation of the Community First Awards. These awards are to recognize outstanding contributions to our community and are annually presented to an individual and an organization. This year’s recipients truly embody the spirit of giving.

The Maple Valley/Black Diamond chapter of the VFW is dedicated to supporting veterans in our area. They are perhaps best known for their service at Tahoma National Cemetery where they provide military honors with respect and compassion as veterans are laid to rest. Post Commander Ralph Henry accepted the award on behalf of their 136 members. Henry is currently reaching out to all local veterans and encouraging them to become involved in the VFW.

Bob & Cheryl Castagna have been fixtures of this Maple Valley for over four decades and have left an indelible mark on everyone with whom they interact. They have played an integral role in the Farmers Market, Foster Champs, and the Community Center but they are perhaps most fondly remembered for spending countless hours cleaning fish at the Chamber of Commerce’s Fishing Derby.

Emceed by Board Chair Syd Dawson, the Breakfast raised funds to support programming at the Community Center thanks to the appeal of Sue VanRuff. GMVCC Board members Dave Pilgrim and Jim Flynn presented the Community First Awards for their sixth consecutive year. The event was catered by Mitzel’s who recently announced that they have been recognized as the Washington State winner of the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Neighbor Award for their efforts to improve the quality of life of those in our community.