As of Monday, July 2, Tahoma Way will be CLOSED to facilitate the construction of a roundabout. This means the east entrance to Tahoma High School will be closed.

The contractor will provide pedestrian access from the King County Trail for students walking and biking to and from the high school. During construction the pedestrian routes in the area may change, so keep an eye out for the detour signs while walking or biking in this area. The west entrance of the high school will be open.

The closure will remain in effect until the start of the 2018-2019 school year in September, with a temporary opening on August 15th and 16th to facilitate a school event.

If you have additional questions, please contact Construction Inspector, Tom Bowen at 425-413-8800 or tom.bowen@maplevalleywa.gov.For additional information, visit the City website at: https://go.usa.gov/xUCb3