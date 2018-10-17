Watch your mailbox for General Election ballots

King County Elections today mailed ballots to nearly 1.3 million registered voters for the November 6 General Election. The department estimates a 60 percent voter turnout rate.

“Midterm elections determine the course of our community, state and nation for years to come,” said Julie Wise, Director of King County Elections. “Help decide what our future will look like. Vote and return your ballot by Election Day.”

Ballots include prepaid postage so voters do not need a stamp to return their ballots through the mail. Voters can also return their ballots to one of 66 ballot drop box locations, including new locations at Alaska Junction in West Seattle, Magnuson Park/The Brig, Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village, Shoreline Park and Ride, and Waterway 19 Park in Fremont. Drop boxes are open 24 hours, 7 days a week beginning October 18. Ballots must be postmarked by November 6 or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Accessible Voting Centers are also available in Bellevue, Kent, Renton and Seattle.

King County voters will begin receiving their voters’ pamphlet in the mail this week. Voters will receive two voters’ pamphlets, a local one from King County and a state one from the Office of the Secretary of State. Voters’ pamphlets are available online, at Seattle and King County libraries, and at the King County Elections office in Renton.

In-person voter registration deadline Oct. 29

King County citizens not currently registered to vote in Washington can register in person through 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 29 at the King County Elections office in Renton or at the Elections Annex in Seattle.

Questions?

Voters who don’t receive a ballot by October 22 or who have questions should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).