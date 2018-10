Covington residents will see Prop 1 on their November ballot.

A yes vote for this small sales tax increase (0.2% or two cents on $10 of taxable goods) will dedicate funds to improving our roads, spread that costs to non-residents coming to Covington to shop AND to eliminate the $20 Covington-only car tab fee!

Help us to #KeepCovingtonMoving

Courtesy Of Yes Cov Prop 1