Miracles Do Happen

Editor, the VOICE:

The Black Diamond Community Center was stocked full of toys, bikes, Barbie dolls, trucks, food, and new coats during the month of December. We were lucky to have all the donations we received, so we could help everyone who needed food, coats, or holiday gifts.

Miracles come in many forms. Our biggest sponsor of our Share the Joy toy giveaway was the Automotive Service Association of Western Washington, represented by Melissa and Bryan Kelley, who own Valley Automotive. They supplied us with nineteen new bikes and helmets. The supported us with monetary and volunteer help as well. Toys for Tots also filled in many of our gaps.

Grant & Associates, located in Federal Way, under the direction of Angela Bowman, gave seven sets of gift baskets for grandparents raising their grandchildren. These beautiful baskets contained food, gift cards, and holiday gifts.

Turkey, hams, and the works were supplied by Ten Trails, Black Diamond Eagles, Pythians, Bell’s Angels, Cenex, and Union #3186, directed by Captain Knorr and his merry band of firefighters from Mountain View Fire & Rescue. These wonderful groups not only put together food baskets for holiday meals, but they bought toys, bikes, Barbie houses, anything and everything that our selected families needed.

Giving Trees had holiday wishes on tags from our community kiddos. These were located at the Black Diamond Library, the Loft, St. Barbara Parish, and Lake Sawyer Grocery. Monetary gifts also came from the Lake Sawyer Grocery and St. Barbara Parish.

When we found out we were a few bikes short, Covington Councilperson Margaret Harto, representing Covington Kiwanis, brought extra bikes to our center, and so did Andrew Haney, who owns Elephant Car Wash in Maple Valley. Additional toys came from Captain Knorr and his team.

Food drives during the holidays brought in extra food for our food bank: Enumclaw School District, Gena Laws and her Very Merry Christmas House, Lake Sawyer Community Club’s Santa Boat, St. Barbara Parish’s Sunday donations, and Lake Sawyer Christian Church. Both churches have weekly food drives.

Craig Goodwin sold his beautiful calendars to many people, and then gave us that money to support our holiday programs and food bank.

Lake Sawyer Community Club had a matching gift challenge for all residents living around Lake Sawyer, which provided $2,000.00 in additional funds to us.

Local Black Diamond businesses also support our efforts, and many of our seniors gave us checks to buy gifts for the kids.

The Black Diamond Historical Society’s Hometown Holidays program, led by Sherri Evans, donated money for kids, families, and grandparents raising grandchildren. Bill and Sandi Hooper also supported our holiday programs. The Circle of Joy gave us a holiday check. Retail store Zumiez supplied us with new coats, hats and gloves.

Miracles on Highway 169… Who would have thought a highway system could bring so many wonderful and generous donors into our building.

Many kids, parents, families, and seniors had a better holiday because of the community of Black Diamond.

Thank you and Happy New Year!