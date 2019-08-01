NHRA Nitro Returns to Pacific Raceways

This is the race that everyone in the Northwest waits for each year. The wait is over as this weekend August 2nd – 4th Pacific Raceways hosts the 32nd Annual Magic Dry Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals. Get ready for the “Fastest Sport on the Planet” as the nitro burning Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars will light up the premier track in the Northwest. Also will be the 200+ MPH Pro Stock cars and if that is not enough, then there are the Nitro Burning Harleys. Drivers such as Steve Torrence, Antron Brown, Leah Pritchett, Austin Prock to name a few will be behind the wheel in the Top Fuel class. Funny Car will have names we are all familiar with like John Force, Tommy Johnson Jr., Ron Capps, and Matt Hagan and others. Pro Stock?

How about Greg Anderson, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Erica Enders, Bo Butner III and more. That’s not all. The Sportsman drivers and teams will be coming in from around the country and Canada looking to add points to their chances at a Championship in their respective classes at the end off the 2019 Season. Classes competing are Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Gas, Super Street, Competition Eliminator, and don’t forget the Top Alcohol Dragsters and Funny Cars. There will also be the manufacturer’s midway where products will be available to check out and or purchase.

Gates open at 7:30 AM each day with racing excitement beginning at 9:15 AM. Pro classes will be qualifying on Friday and Saturday with eliminations on Sunday following Pre-Race Ceremonies and SealMaster Track Walk at 10:00 AM. Tickets are available at www.nhra.com or by calling Pacific Raceways at (253) 639-5927. The weather has been rather pleasant lately, but there is thunder on the horizon as the NHRA brings the third leg of the “Western Swing” to the Northwest. By all means come on out to the track for one exciting weekend of racing action, NHRA style. Should you need any more information, check out www.pacificraceways.com.