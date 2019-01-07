Cold Weather Help for Those Without Power

Maple Valley, Wash – January 7, 2019 – Although Puget Sound Energy is working hard to restore power, there are still many people in south King County, especially the Covington/Maple Valley area, that have no heating or lights.

People that need to recharge phones and warm up during the day can do so at the following locations:

King County Library Kent– 212 2 Ave. N. M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Covington – 27100 164 Ave. SE M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Maple Valley– 21844 SE 248 St. M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Black Diamond– 24707 Roberts Drive M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Enumclaw – 1700 1 St. M – Th 10am – 9pm

Covington City Hall16720 SE 271 St. 8am – 5pm

Real Life Church26201 180 Ave. SE Covington 10am – 5pm

For those that need after-hours or urgent assistance in the Puget Sound RFA response area, they can call253-886-1181.