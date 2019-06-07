Motor home Fire in Kent

Kent, Wash – June 5, 2019 – At around 1:42 PM today a by-stander stated he saw sparks

coming from under an older motor home as it was driving west on S 259thby the 8500 block along the Green River.

When flames erupted in the engine compartment the female driver quickly pulled to the right onto the grass and ran out of the motor home.

The fire continued to spread and by the time Puget Sound Fire Engine 71 arrived the front of the motor home was fully involved with flames. The vehicle ended up close to an office and heat had already shattered the outer layer of glass on the office window and charred some exterior trim.

Due to the quick actions of 71’s crew they were able to knock down the vehicle fire and keep it from going into the building. Other Puget Sound Units arrived and with the help of Valley Regional Fire Authority all fire was quickly extinguished.

South King County Medic one arrived and stood ready to assist but fortunately nobody was hurt. Zone 3 Rehab also helped the fire crews by providing cool liquids to drink on these warmer days.

The driver was being questioned by the Fire Investigator and the cause has yet been determined at time of press release.