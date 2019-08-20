City asks for community’s help in identifying plant thief

Multiple plants and a large weeping cedar tree vanished from the landscaped roundabout at SE Tahoma Way and Summit Park Way SE in Maple Valley over the weekend. It is the latest in a string of landscape thefts to take place on city-owned property. Earlier this year plants were also stolen from Lake Wilderness Park and the Lake Wilderness Arboretum.

The roundabout thief left behind a trail of rocks and dirt along with multiple damaged plants. The estimated loss of the plants taken, damages to the remaining landscaping and labor will cost the city upwards of $600.

The City is asking for the community’s help in identifying the party responsible and possibly recovering the plants.

A report has been filed with the police. If you have any information about this crime or the other landscape thefts, please contact the Maple Valley Police Department at 425-413-5158 or policeinfo@maplevalleywa.gov.