Updated 11/5/19 at 8:00 p.m.

The first round of ballots have been counted for the King County general election on November 5, 2019. Here are the results for some of the races affecting Maple Valley, as of 8 p.m. on November 5.

The next round of ballots is set to be counted at 4 p.m. November 6. For full election results, visit https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/king/.