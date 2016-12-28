Police News Updated 12-27-16

Black Diamond

On December 13 at 7:59 p.m. on the 29000 block of 220th Pl. SE, an officer was dispatched for an unknown type alarm from a residence. The resident was alone in the house, when a possible explosion occurred. At the time of the call, the resident thought someone might have been in her house. An officer arrived and found the problem to be related to a light bulb that shorted out the circuit inside the wall causing smoke damage. No criminal problems. Fire Department handled.

***

On December 12 at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the 25000 block of Summit Dr., officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to an audible residential alarm. Dispatch advised that the coverage was the front door and living room, saying there was no answer on call inside. Officers arrived and learned that the homeowner was having difficulty with her alarm, and that there were no other problems.

***

On December 12 at 6:55 p.m. on the 29000 block of 220th Pl. SE, officers responded for a report of suspicious people around the residence. Upon contact, it was determined by the homeowner that the individuals in question were new renters attempting to locate a cat.

Covington

On December 7 at 1:48 p.m. on the 16500 block of SE 267th St., a male was observed riding a bike without a bike helmet as well as thought to have had a misdemeanor warrant. Upon contact, check of the make revealed he had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrant.

***

On December 6 at 10 a.m. on the 15300 block of SE 256th St., a resident, who had his mail stolen several times over the past several years, purchased a locking mailbox that requires a key, only to find that someone broke into the box and stole the mail again.

***

On December 5 at 4:57 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 270th Pl., a male was observed entering a business with an empty backpack that became full while in the business. Upon contact, the male gave a name at first that did not work. A second name turned out to be a name he uses to steal items for others. When told that he would be fingerprinted, he gave his real name, which he was scared to use as he had warrants. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for Theft, 2nd degree. The male stole 5 pairs of jeans, which were found in his backpack and returned to the business. The male was trespassed from the business as well as booked into King County Jail for his warrants. Additional pending charges included Theft, 3rd degree and Obstructing Law Enforcement Officer.

King County

On December 11 between 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. of December 12 on the 32000 block of Cumberland Kanaskat Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed stuck in the snow with the rear window broken out, windshield shattered and all four tires flattened. The owner of the vehicle contacted authorities stating she had gotten stuck in the snow and left the vehicle overnight. When she returned, she found the vehicle vandalized. The vehicle was towed.

***

On December 11 at 6:47 p.m. on the 29600 block of 316th Way SE, while checking a new housing development, a deputy noticed that a small vehicle had been driven through a fence. The tracks of the vehicle continued onto the power line road.

***

On December 10 at 4:14 p.m. on the 28000 block of SE 216th St., a vehicle was observed partially stuck in the snow blocking a lane of traffic with no occupants inside. The vehicle was towed while attempts were made to contact the registered owner.

***

On December 10 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. of December 11 on the 18400 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a metal payment box that customers use to drop their payments was broken into. A suspect was observed using a pry tool to pry off the front door latch and then stealing an undetermined amount of payments.

***

On December 3 at 1:55 p.m. on the 30400 block of SE Lake Retreat North Dr., it was reported that someone entered a residence and stole a TV and speaker. Further investigation revealed that a lock to a storage shed had been broken and items rummaged through.

***

On December 1 at 10:58 a.m. in the area of SE 176th St., and 151st Ave. SE, a driver was traveling too fast to negotiate a turn in the road and the vehicle ended up in a pond. Upon contact, the male driver smelled of a very strong odor of intoxicants. The male stated he was not injured except for some small cuts on his hands. According to witnesses, the male had been trying to drift the corner when he struck a sign and embankment, went airborne and then landed in the pond. A passenger with a bottle of alcohol was observed exiting the vehicle and then fleeing the scene. Earlier, the male was observed racing around a parking lot. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the male gave breath samples of .241/.238. The male was cited for DUI, released to a parent, and his vehicle impound.

Maple Valley

On December 12 at 12:25 p.m. on the 21300 block of SE 275th Ct., someone entered a residence and stole jewelry, jewelry box, toy, laptop, toy set, and tablet. When an officer went to check, a package was on the front porch and the door locked. Checking around the house revealed one door unsecured. Check on the inside revealed someone had been present as things were strewn all over. A neighbor stated that a vehicle had been observed in the driveway, but did not see anyone.

***

On December 8 at 9:43 p.m. on the 27200 block of Witte Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed with expired tabs. The driver pulled into the driveway of a known house for criminal activity. Upon contact, the male gave the officer a Washington ID card. Check of the male revealed he had a suspended license in the 2nd degree for Eluding Police Vehicle. The vehicle was impounded and the male booked into Kent Jail with the case forwarded for possible additional charges for Driving While License Suspended, 2nd degree.

***

On December 7 at 8:45 p.m. on the 25400 block of Witte Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed with expired tabs. Upon contact, the male stated he was driving the vehicle because his other vehicle was inoperable. He also stated he had not transferred the title yet as he was waiting to get it through emissions. The male was cited for Failure to transfer title within 45 days.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License