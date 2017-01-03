Police News Updated 1-3-2017

Black Diamond

On December 17 at approximately 7:49 p.m. on the 32000 block of Union Dr., officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to an in-progress physical domestic dispute. The female was calling to advise that her fiancé had kicked her in the stomach. Officers arrived and determined that the male had physically assaulted the female. Subsequently he was booked into the Enumclaw Jail.

***

On December 15 at 6:55 a.m. on the 30400 block of 234th Ave. SE, an accident was investigated. It was learned through investigation that a driver had struck an automatic gate while delivering newspapers. The driver claimed that her brakes malfunctioned.

***

On December 14 at approximately 7:02 p.m. in the area of 29200 block of 229th Ave. SE, officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to a suspicious circumstance. A resident called to advise that an unknown person had knocked on her front door, but did not respond when she asked who it was. Officers responded and found that a package had been delivered at the front door.

Covington

On December 10 at 11:03 p.m. on the 27200 block of Hwy. 18, during a traffic stop, a male driver was found to be exceeding the speed limit. His male passenger was also found to have warrants, one of which was for Assault, 4th degree, Domestic Violence, Malicious Mischief. The passenger was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrants.

***

On December 8 at 10:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of SE 270th Pl., officers were dispatched for an in-progress shoplift. Upon arrival a suspect vehicle was blocked by a patrol vehicle. As those in the vehicle were told to stay in the vehicle, another subject was exiting the business. During an investigation, a large pile of new clothing with tags still on them were visible in the broken rear window of the vehicle and on the back seat, Multiple syringes were also observed in the rear of the vehicle. During a search of one of the males, stolen jewelry was found on his person. Two of the males were identified as stealing merchandise from the business and were booked into SCORE for investigation of Theft, 3rd degree. The other two males were identified as having warrants and booked into SCORE as well.

***

On December 6 at 12:23 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., a male and female took a taxi to a business, but upon arriving, refused to pay. Upon contact at a residence, both had different stories as to why they went to the business. The female finally admitted they were both heroin addicts and had gone to the residence to try and get some heroin, even though they had no money. After admitting they had not paid for the ride, the driver decided not to press charges and the two were released, as they had no warrants.

King County

On December 17 at 3:50 a.m. on the 17000 block of 140th Ave. SE, a homeless couple was contacted, living on the street. They preferred to live on the streets as a couple rather than living separated in a shelter.

***

On December 16 at 6:19 p.m. on the 22000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a male was observed riding a bicycle with no helmet. Upon contact, check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for Theft, 2nd degree, Domestic Violence. The male was booked into King County Jail for his warrant.

***

On December 16 between 4-8 p.m. on the 21600 block of Renton/Maple Valley Rd. SE, a male was observed sleeping in a vehicle that was running behind a business. Upon contact, the male said he was tired and had pulled over to sleep. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was booked into Issaquah on his warrant.

***

On December 16 at 12:40 p.m. on the 29300 block of 215th Pl. SE, a girlfriend was asked to leave a residence of her boyfriend’s parents. After refusing to leave, she locked herself in a shed. Upon contact, the female came out of the shed and was trespassed from the property. She was then given a ride away from the scene and released.

***

On December 16 at 10 a.m. while driving through a neighborhood, a female saw someone she thought was stealing packages. Check of the area ended with negative results.

***

On December 10 at 12:30 a.m. on the 18000 block of SE 240th St., a deputy was dispatched to a report of an accident. Upon contact, a male, who smelled of the odor of intoxicants stated he may have been driving a little fast when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a fence. After hitting a fence, the male left the scene and called a tow truck. Although he gave a breath sample of .077, the male failed to operate his vehicle in a safe manner on icy road conditions and his negligent driving directly resulted in damage to property. The male was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Negligent Driving, 1st degree and Hit & Run Property Damage.

Maple Valley

On December 13 at 1:30 p.m. on the 26600 block of Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd. SE, a male was observed placing 4 high value items in a cart and then passing all cashier counters without paying for the items before exiting the business. Ignoring commands to stop, the male kept walking before finally leaving the cart and continuing to walk away. A witness intervened and when the male swung at the witness, the witness wrestled the male to the ground. Upon arrival of police, the male admitted to stealing items from the business. The male was trespassed from the business as well as cited for Theft, 3rd degree.

***

On December 13 at 12:26 a.m. on the 22500 block of SE 280th Pl., a resident heard a loud exhaust noise outside. A male was then observed standing at the front of the driveway and then walking away when he saw the resident looking at him. A short time later the male returned and attempted to remove a Christmas light projector off the lawn. When the resident yelled at the male, the male got into a vehicle and drove away.

***

On December 12 between 7-9:30 p.m. on the 25100 block of SR 169, two drivers were contacted after their vehicles collided. A male was found to be driving his vehicle too fast for wet road conditions and when attempting to make a turn, he slid into the other vehicle. The male, who smelled of alcohol, admitted to drinking alcohol, but refused to take the Field Sobriety Tests. The male’s vehicle was impounded and the male blew breath tests of .238/.253. He was released at a friend’s residence, pending filing of charges for DUI.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License