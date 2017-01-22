Police News Published 1-24-17

Black Diamond

On January 6 at 9:05 a.m. on the 25300 block of Baker St., officers were contacted about a threat made to construction workers. Officers talked to a construction worker who said a man was complaining about the large machinery, and that the man also mentioned a gun if the ground shaking did not stop.

On January 5 at approximately 9:05 p.m. on the 25510 block of Lawson St., officers were conducting security at the Black Diamond Council Chambers for a City Council Meeting. Officers were advised that a disturbance was taking place outside the front door to the building. A female, who had previously been in the audience of the council meeting was confronting one of the council members and not allowing the councilmember to enter the building.

On January 3 at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the 32400 block of McKay Lane, officers received a call regarding an animal issue and asked to contact the reporting person on the telephone. The reporting person wanted to know what she could do about two dogs being left outside in her neighbor’s backyard when it was cold outside. Officers offered to contact the owner of the dogs, however, the reporting person did not want to take this action. The reporting person stated she will contact King County Animal Control the following day as well as contact the owners of the dogs with some warm animal beds for them.

Covington

On December 29 at 8:14 p.m. on the 27100 block of SE 272nd, a driver was observed making a turn without signaling. While attempting to make contact, the driver drove into a business parking lot and parked the vehicle out of view of the officer at first. Upon contact, the female driver stated she did not see the emergency lights. Witnesses stated that the male had actually been the driver, as when he stopped, he traded seats with the female. Check of the male revealed he had a suspended license for unpaid tickets and that he was required to drive with an interlock device, which was not present. The male, who denied being the driver, was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. The female was also booked into SCORE for Making False Statements to a Public Servant.

On December 28 at 9:44 p.m. in the area of SE 272nd St. and SE Wax Rd., a van was observed without functioning taillights. Upon contact, the male driver stated that his license was suspended. Check of the male revealed his suspended license was due to unpaid tickets. The male was released at the scene pending filing of charges for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree, and the passenger, who had a valid license, was allowed to drive the van from the scene. Additional charges included Defective Tail Lights.

On December 28 between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. of December 29 on the 25800 block of 207th Ave. SE, someone entered an open garage to a house under construction and stole ladders, five boxes of caulk, and house wrap. The ladders had been chained and locked to the garage. The lock had been cut and left in a mudpuddle.

King County

On January 6 at noon on the 18500 block of SE 307th Pl., while a resident was sleeping, a suspect broke into his house and woke him up by suddenly opening the bedroom door. The suspect ran out of the house and took off rapidly in a pickup truck with ladder rack. The house was entered using force on a door between the garage and the house. Two other burglaries were reported in the same area. Several hours later it was reported that an officer was in pursuit with a similarly described vehicle with a ladder rack, which was reported as stolen.

On January 3 between 11:30 p.m. and 6:21 a.m. on the 25600 block of SE Summit/Landsburg, someone cut through the welds on four junction boxes before cutting copper wire used to service the buildings. It was estimated that $11,000 worth of copper wire was stolen.

On January 3 at 9:38 a.m. on the 27200 block of SE 216th St., according to the owner of a company, an employee stole a company vehicle a couple of months ago, along with a gas card and has not been seen since.

On January 2 at 8:55 a.m. on the 21000 block of 276th Ave. SE, a truck was observed partially in a ditch blocking a lane of traffic with the rear of the truck in the air. The road was extremely icy. One of the males near the vehicle said the other male was the driver. However, that male denied being the driver as well. Neither male had a license, so the vehicle was impounded.

On January 2 at 12:44 a.m. on the 19000 block of 178th Pl. SE, while running the plates of a vehicle, it was learned that the owner had a suspended license in the 2nd degree. As the officer attempted to make contact, the driver ignored the attempts until pulling into a driveway. After exiting the vehicle, the driver was told to get back in the vehicle. Check of the male revealed he had a suspended license for DUI. The male was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle.

On December 28 at 5:09 p.m. on the 13900 block of Petrovitsky Rd. SE, a deputy was dispatched to a possible injury Hit & Run. Upon arrival, a female driver stated that an unknown vehicle rear ended her vehicle, pushing her into rear end of the vehicle in front of her. Drivers and their passenger appeared to only have had minor injuries.

Maple Valley

On January 6 at 10:18 on the 26600 block of Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd. SE, officers were dispatched to a business where an intoxicated male was loitering and employees were concerned the male might drive away. Upon arrival, it was learned the male had departed. Check of the area revealed that male was at another business. Upon contact, the male, who was in the business, stated he was not driving, but that the passenger was driving. Having contacted the passenger in the vehicle first, officers learned the passenger had not been driving. Check of the male revealed he had a suspended license. The male, who had a slight odor of intoxicants coming from him, became agitated and verbally aggressive. After refusing to do the Field Sobriety Tests, the male blew breath tests of .04/.04. The male was booked into Kent Jail for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree and Negligent Driving, 1st degree. The male’s vehicle was impounded as well.

On January 1 at 12:35 a.m. on the 21600 block of SE 266th Pl., officers were dispatched to a family disturbance. The male had a warrant for supplying alcohol to a minor. Although the male had left the resident on foot before officers arrived, he was apprehended a short time later. The male was booked on his warrant.

On January 31 at 12:01 a.m. on the 26500 block of 233rd Ave. SE, a resident reported a vehicle parked in front of a known drug house. Upon contact, the resident stated that a person had been in his front yard trying to look in the resident’s windows. While attempting to contact the suspect in the alleged drug house, residents would not allow officers in the house, but called for the suspect. The suspect apologized for being in the neighbor’s yard. He stated that he had never been to his friend’s house before and thought the neighbor’s house was his friend’s house. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. The male was booked into Enumclaw Jail on his warrant. Meanwhile, another male that had driven up to the drug house had expired plates on his vehicle. He was contacted driving on the road later. The male stated he did not have his license with him. He was released pending filing of charges for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree, as well as expired tabs.

