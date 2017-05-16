Police News Updated 5-16-17

Black Diamond

On April 28 at 5:58 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Ave. and Lawson St., officers rolled up to a traffic accident. Upon contact, it was determined one driver was inattentive, drove into traffic without seeing the other party, and then collided with them. No parties were injured, and one vehicle was towed from the scene.

***

On April 27 at 6:56 p.m. in the area of Bruckners Way and Roberts Dr., officers were dispatched for a dump truck with a backhoe attached driving 10 mph under the speed limit. Officers did an area check, but were unable to locate the slow-moving truck.

***

On April 26 at approximately 7:54 p.m. on the 30700 block of 3rd Ave., officers received a call regarding two suspicious subjects walking through a parking lot looking in the windows of parked vehicles. Officers arrived in the area and found that the male and female subjects were gone. None of the vehicles in the parking lot appeared to be tampered with.

Covington

On April 30 at 2:04 a.m. on the 26800 block of 171st Ave. SE, during a check of a business parking lot, two subjects were observed inside a parked vehicle. Upon contact, neither male had any identification. Check of the males came up clear, however, check of the vehicle revealed the owner had a warrant for disorderly conduct. Upon contact once again, the passenger admitted to being the owner of the vehicle. He was booked into King County Jail on his warrant, and the vehicle left with the other male.

***

On April 27 at 10:44 a.m. on the 27100 block of 156th Ave. SE, a check of a vehicle license plate revealed the owner had a suspended license along with a felony warrant out of another state. Upon contact, check of the male confirmed he had a suspended license and an out of state warrant for Delivery Heroin/Cocaine. His female passenger also had a warrant for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. The male was booked in the Regional Justice Center for investigation of Fugitive. The female was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Obstructing a law enforcement officer after Enumclaw Jail declined to accept her due to her continued resistance to jail staff.

***

On April 26 at 1:15 p.m. on the 27500 block of Covington Way SE, a known male suspect, for stealing a number of items from other like stores, was observed in a local business. While the male had not stolen anything from the local store that day, the business wanted him trespassed. The male, who was identified by a green card, was given a trespass letter.

King County

On April 30 at 3 p.m. on the 24000 block of 244th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed heading towards an abandoned property and then speeding back approximately 20 minutes later with what appeared to be several garbage bags in the back. Check of the property revealed graffiti and a travel trailer window open as well as an unlocked door. Missing items included a large tool box and power tools.

***

On April 28 at 2:19 a.m. in the area of SE 288th Pl. and 176th Ave. SE, a male was observed riding a bicycle without a helmet. Upon contact, the male stated he was riding his bicycle to a friend’s house and left his helmet at home. Check of the male revealed he had two warrants – Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a permit and Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. The male was booked into Kent Jail on his warrants and his bike returned to his residence.

***

On April 26 at 6:20 a.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., someone reached into a parked/secured vehicle after breaking the window while the driver was in a business. Taken from the front seat of the vehicle was a purse containing a cellphone, credit cards, and a driver’s license.

***

On April 25 at 5:52 p.m. on the 34500 block of Green River Gorge Rd., a male was observed walking on the wrong side of the road. Upon contact, check of the male revealed he had a warrant for failing to appear for Theft, 3rd degree. The male was booked into Kent Jail on his warrant.

***

On April 23 between 7-9 a.m. on the 27200 block of SE Kent Kangley Rd., a resident called to complain about crowd noise at a public park with ballfields. According to the resident, there was supposed to be noise barriers installed, which have not been installed yet.

***

On April 22 at 10:50 p.m. in the area of SE Fairwood Blvd. and 151st Ave. SE, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle that had been driven into a power box putting power out to the entire area. Upon arrival, a witness stated he had talked with two males and could smell alcohol coming from both of them. The two males were observed walking near the crash site and were contacted. The driver stated he was attempting to make a turn when his brakes locked up and he missed his turn. The passenger was not sure what had happened as he was on his cell phone and not paying attention. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the male gave breath samples of .175/.203. The male was released at his residence pending filing of charges for DUI and Reckless Endangerment.

Maple Valley

On April 29 at 1:20 a.m. on the 23700 block of Witte Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed without any headlights on. Upon contact, the male driver stated he was unaware that his headlights were off. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the male gave breath samples of .153/.146. The male was released pending filing of charges for DUI and his vehicle impounded. An addition infraction included Headlamps not illuminated during hours of darkness.

***

On April 26 at 11:0 p.m. on the 23900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed being driven 8 mph under the speed limit and swerving. Upon contact, the female driver stated that the passenger’s little dog kept jumping in her lap. Check of the female revealed she had a warrant for False Statement to a Public Servant. The female was booked into SCORE on her warrant.

***

On April 26 at 5:49 p.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, two females were observed entering a business with one taking a liquor bottle, concealing it, and then both leaving in a vehicle. The females were apprehended down the road and the suspect female admitted to stealing the liquor. The other female stated she did not know the suspect had stolen the liquor. Both females were issued a Trespass Warning Letters. After jail could not take the suspect female due to being full, she was released at home pending filing of charges for Theft, 3rd degree and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree