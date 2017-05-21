Missing teen presumed drowned

Three teens were swimming above the falls near Olallie State Park when two of the teens went over the falls. One of the teens was able to self rescue but the other never surfaced.

Police received the 911 call just after 6pm and King County Marine/Dive/Rescue member responded and conducted a surface search of the area. Rescue members were unable to put divers in the water due to the dangerous current.

The search will resume tomorrow but rescue members said they will likely have limited search areas due to the dangerous conditions. The missing teen’s name will not be released at this time.