Police News Updated 6-6-17

Black Diamond

On May 20 at approximately 1:42 p.m. on the 31900 block of Railroad Ave., an officer was dispatched to a residence in regard to a report of a 911 hang up. The officer was told that one of the children in house had dialed 911 by accident. The parent was asked to explain to the child why it was important not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.

***

On May 15 at 5:40 p.m. on the 24200 block of Roberts Dr., an officer was dispatched for a road hazard. The reporting party advised the road was under construction and flaggers were not using stop signs to direct traffic. Upon arrival, the officer found this to be the case and assisted with traffic control.

***

On May 15 at 4:14 p.m. in the area of Jones Lake Rd. and Railroad Ave., an officer responded to a two-car blocking accident. The accident was a result of a road rage incident, with both drivers being cited through the mail for separate traffic offenses. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. A Washington State Patrol collision report was completed.

Covington

On May 15 at 9 p.m. on the 26500 block of 176th Pl. SE, an officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle with two occupants inside parked in front of a newly built house. Upon contact, check of the male revealed a warrant for a narcotics violation. The vehicle was impounded, as the female did not have a valid license. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrant.

***

On May 15 at 4:30 p.m. on the 217000 block of 185th Ave. SE, a male was observed exiting a business with a huge bulge in his pants that set off alarms. A customer witnessed the male wandering around the parking lot looking into vehicles. During a search for the suspect, he was observed in the front of the business. Upon contact, the male denied taking anything. Check of a bush where the customer observed the male stashing something revealed a 50-foot rope and Master Lock set. The male was trespassed from the business as well as booked into SCORE for Theft, 3rd degree.

***

On May 15 at 3:10 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 270th Pl., a male was very upset about not being able to return clothing to a business, as he did not have a receipt. Upon contact, the male stated that he met someone in the parking lot who wanted him to return the clothing. When told the return could not be completed because the male had not purchased the clothing, he became upset. The male was trespassed from the business.

King County

On May 20 at 2:57 p.m. on the 29100 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, multiple people reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at a trailhead. All three occupants, that were described, had diverse criminal histories including burglary and Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act. Check of the vehicle plate revealed the vehicle being registered to one of the female suspects. The vehicle with occupants was gone upon arrival.

***

On May 18 between 6:30-8:30 a.m. on the 32900 block of SE Kent Kangley, a resident reported that when she had left for work all her goats were on her property. When the rest of the family left, the goats were reported as missing. No one in the area reported seeing the goats.

***

On May 13 at 5:32 a.m. on the 26900 block of SE 216th St., a male was observed standing by a front door, no lights on in the home, and he made no attempt to ring the doorbell. Upon contact, the male stated he was an electrician to do some work. Check of the male’s vehicle license revealed he had a warrant for DUI. The male finally admitted he did not know the homeowners, but that he saw the patrol vehicle and was concerned he would be arrested for his warrant. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrant.

***

On May 13 at 1:40 a.m. on the 28000 block of 152nd Ave. SE, a male was stopped on a traffic violation and booked for a warrant regarding patronizing.

***

On May 11 at 1:04 p.m. on the 18600 block of SE 187th St., a male property owner stated he was having a problem with squatters on the property. After a search of the property ended with negative results in finding anyone, deputies were leaving when a vehicle approached the scene. Three males stated they were getting one of the male’s trailers off the property. The males were given Trespass Warning Letters and told by a certain time the trailer and the male’s belongings had to be gone.

***

On May 11 at 12:45 p.m. on the 34100 block of SE 270th St., two females called 911 each accusing the other of a crime. One female stated she let the other female stay in the residence for two days because she was homeless. The homeless female was told to leave because of her shady friends hanging around. The homeless female stated that the female’s friends surrounded her vehicle and one of them cracked her windshield with a rake.

Maple Valley

On May 18 at 2:55 p.m. in the area of SE 263rd St. and 228th Ave. SE, someone was observed backing up to a pickup truck and taking a chainsaw out of the back of the truck. After throwing the saw in the back of the car, the male suspect was observed driving away.

***

On May 10 at 12:06 a.m. on the 22400 block of SE 268th St., a vehicle was observed coming around a hill curve at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting an officer making a turn. Upon contact, the driver demanded to know why he was being stopped. After a couple more demands, the male admitted he was going home and that the car was not his. After being uncooperative, the male finally gave his information and a check of the information revealed he did not have a license and that his ID was expired. Two warrants were also found – Domestic Violation Order Violation and Disorderly Conduct. When told to exit the vehicle, the male grabbed his cell phone and told the officer to wait. Two officers assisted in the removal of the male from the vehicle. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrants and the vehicle impounded. Additional charges included, Speeding, Failing to Show Registration, No Valid Proof of Insurance, No Valid Operator’s License without ID, and Resisting Arrest.

***

On May 9 between 9:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. on the 22200 block of SE 250th St., someone entered a garage that had been left open overnight. Neighbors had texted him, letting him know he forgot to close the door, but he did not see the text till the next morning. Missing from the garage was a weed eater and pressure washer.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree