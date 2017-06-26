Police News Published 6-27-17

Black Diamond

On June 11 at 2:23 p.m. on the 22500 block of SE 296th St., officers observed a suspicious subject near the Lake Sawyer Boat Launch. Upon contact, it was determined the male had multiple outstanding felony warrants out of the King County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to a Sheriff’s Deputy, who took custody of the male and subsequently booked him into jail.

On June 10 at 4:54 p.m. 29100 block of 218th Pl. SE, officers were dispatched to a civil dispute regarding a barking dog. A resident stated that the neighbor had left a note on their door and videotaped the canine barking. The resident stated she does not want the neighbor leaving any more notes and wanted us to relay the information. An officer contacted the neighbor, who stated he was just doing what the King County Animal control website instructed. He stated that would recognize the resident’s wishes and not place any more notes on the door or go on the property. I informed him if he had any issues to call 911 or animal control.

On June 9 at 7:15 p.m. in the area of Roberts Dr. and Morgan St., an officer was dispatched to a possible bear sighting. The reporting party advised a large black bear walked across the road from the cemetery and into the wooded area on the southeast corner of the intersection. The officer remained in the area for approximately 30 minutes, but never saw the bear.

Covington

On June 9 at 9:54 p.m. on the 17300 block of SE 272nd St., two vehicles were observed being driven at a quick rate of speed, one behind another in a business parking lot. Upon contact, the front vehicle passengers stated the rear vehicle passengers had been chasing them. The suspect female driver, who had children in the vehicle and who smelled of alcohol, stated the other vehicle had been breaking hard in front of her driveway. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the female refused to give breath tests. She was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for DUI, and a copy of the case forwarded to CPS due to the female having young children in the vehicle while she was intoxicated. The children were earlier turned over to a relative at the scene.

On June 4 at 7:20 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 272nd St., check of a vehicle revealed its tabs were expired. After waiting approximately 10 minutes for the male driver to exit a business, he finally emerged and began to drive off before parking again and then walking off. Further check of the male revealed he had a revoked license, 1st degree for habitual offender as well as two warrants. Upon contact, it was also learned that he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device and fiscal responsibility. The male was booked into SCORE for Driving While License Suspended, 1st degree. Additional recommended charges included Operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

On June 4 at 4 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 270th Pl., a male was observed concealing a pair of sandals in his shorts and a female observed concealing a football team hat in her purse. The female was contacted and stated that she only put the hat in her purse because she did not want to carry it around. The male was contacted in the front of the business and stated he was going to return the sandals for a gift card sometime in the future. Both male and female received trespass letters. The female was released and the male booked into SCORE for Theft, 3rd degree.

King County

On June 9 at 11:45 p.m. in the area of 276th Ave. SE and SE 221st St, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident. Upon arrival, a female driver stated that driver of the other vehicle came into her lane and struck the front of her vehicle. Both the female and her passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment. Upon contact with the suspect female driver, a smell of alcoholic beverage could be detected coming from her although she denied drinking or taking drugs. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, the female refused to take a breath test. She was booked into King County Jail for DUI.

On June 9 at 11:11 a.m. on the 13600 block of SE 224th St., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle recovery. A male had followed his stolen vehicle to a neighborhood with no outlet and called police. During an investigation, the male stated that his truck that had been spray painted black over the original color. A truck was located under a black cover. Check of the truck revealed the license belonged to another vehicle. A second plate was checked and the vehicle was listed as stolen. A suspect male was located crouching and hiding in a wood line nearby. Check of the suspect, who was identified by the male, revealed he had a warrant. A backpack found in the truck that was said to be his was searched. Items found in the backpack included a book on how to cut uncut keys, shaved keys, GPS, laptop, and PlayStation with games and controller. The male was booked into the Regional Justice Center for investigation of Possession of Stolen Property.

On June 8 at 9:10 a.m. on the 18200 block of SE 240th St., a female, who smelled like marijuana and was no longer a student at a school, got on a bus with a friend. Upon arrival at school, she was met by security and her bag searched. Marijuana and a pipe were found in the bag and confiscated. The female was trespassed from all district property.

On June 7 between 8:30 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. on the 17200 block of 140th Ave. SE, a suspicious package with laptop was observed behind a bank. Evacuation was advised until a complete assessment could be made as to whether it was hazardous or not. The Bomb Unit arrived and assessed that the item was not hazardous.

On June 5 between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. of June 8 on the 19800 block of 188th Ave. SE, someone pried open a locking mailbox and stole the mail.

On June 5 at 4:33 a.m. in the area of SE 253rd St. and Landsburg SE, a vehicle was observed stopped in the middle of the roadway with someone in the driver’s seat, unconscious. Upon arrival, it was found that the vehicle was still in drive. The vehicle was put in park and the male awakened. A strong odor was detected coming from the male. After failing the Field Sobriety Tests, he gave breath samples of .164/.151. The vehicle was impounded and the male cited for Physical Control.

Maple Valley

On June 7 at 7:35 p.m. on the 26900 block of SR 169, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress at a business. As units were under way they learned that security was holding a shoplifter down. Upon arrival, it was learned that the male had fled the scene. It was learned that the male had taken a 12 pack of beer and walk out of the business without attempting to purchase the item. As the male opened the door to a vehicle, he was contacted by security. After refusing to return to the business, the male, who smelled of a strong odor of alcohol, walked away from the scene after taking a bag from the back of the vehicle and stashing it under another vehicle. The suspect was apprehended a short distance away and the bag retrieved. A glass, smoking pipe was discovered in the bag. The male was booked into Kent Jail for Theft, 3rd degree, Minor in Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On June 7 at 5:10 p.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a male was observed selecting two bottles of alcohol and then exiting the business without attempting to purchase the items. Upon arrival, the 16-year old stated that he had no money and that he planned to steal the alcohol. A parent was contacted and upon arrival, stated that the male was already in a program for at risk youth. It was learned that the male was also involved in an earlier burglary. The male was released to his parent pending filing of recommended charges including Theft, 3rd degree and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

On June 2 at 5:52 p.m. on the 23800 block of SE 260th St., a known male was observed riding his bicycle on the shoulder of the roadway. Preliminary check of the male revealed a warrant for Obstructing. When the male saw the patrol vehicle, he took off and refused to stop. The male continued riding onto a trail with the officer on foot behind him. While being tracked by K9, the male was spotted walking along the roadway sweating and refusing to say where he was coming from. Following and investigation, the male was booked into Kent Jail for Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Public Servant.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree