Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted at Assisted Living Facility

Summary (SeaTac) An 83yoa woman is recovering today after being brutally assaulted both physically and sexually on Thursday July 20th. The woman was alone in her room at an assisted living facility in SeaTac when an unknown man came into her room through an open window and assaulted her.

Story On July 20th, 2017, shortly after 430pm, KCSO Deputies in the city of SeaTac responded to an assisted living facility in the 21200 block of International Blvd for a report of a rape. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with Fire Department personnel and learned that the victim, an 83yoa female, had suffered serious head injuries and also showed signs of having been sexually assaulted. The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

When Deputies were able to speak with the victim she told them that prior to calling for help she had been in her room, alone, watching TV, with the window open when she heard a noise by the window. She told deputies when she looked toward the window she saw the suspect taking the screen off and climbing through.

Once inside the room, the suspect came over to the chair she was sitting in and hit her several times on the side of the head then wrapped his hands around her throat and strangled her before sexually assaulting her.

When the assault was over, the suspect made some demands of the victim about what she did and didn’t do next before he left out of the same window he had entered through. Out of fear, the victim waited several minutes before screaming for help. When she did scream for help, staff of the facility came to her room and 911 was called.

When deputies first arrived, a K9 unit was called and a track was performed, but no suspect was found. King County Major crimes detectives as well as Special Assault detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.

The victim described the suspect as a Black Male, 5’8, slender, but a strong build. He was wearing a black and white shirt and black pants and had on a black skull cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriffs Office at 206-296-3311. Tips can remain anonymous.