SeaTac murder/suicide

Deputies responded a report of two subjects being shot at a house in the 2400 block of S 142nd Lane just before 7:00am this morning. When deputies arrived they found two men on the front deck dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A witness told police he drove up to the house and saw the two men talking when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man, then turned the gun on himself.

Deputies said they have responded to the house before for gang related violence but have not determined if this shooting was gang related. Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

Both men are said to be in their 20’s. The King County Medical Examiner will release the names of the deceased once family members have been notified.

(SeaTac Police contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for police services.)