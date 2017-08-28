Police News Updated 8-29-17

Black Diamond

On August 13 at 6:08 p.m. on the 1300 block of Roosevelt Ave. E in Enumclaw, an officer was dispatched to an agency assist with Enumclaw Police Department for a rolling physical domestic dispute. The officer arrived and assisted with interviewing the suspect and victim. The female suspect was later arrested by a Washington State Patrol Trooper, that arrived to take primary in the investigation.

***

On August 10 at approximately 9:28 p.m. on the 31100 block of 3rd Ave., officers received a call regarding a possible DUI accident. Officers responded and located a vehicle that had been driven through a fence. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, together with harassment, and then booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity.

***

On August 7 at 11:48 p.m. on the 23100 block of SE 312th St., officers responded for a report of illegal dumping. Upon arrival, officers contacted a landscaping company who was picking up yard debris. The company had left the yard debris at the location until they were able to bring a trailer to clean it up.

Covington

On August 8 at 12:50 a.m. on the 27600 block of Covington Way, suspects gained entry to a business by pulling or prying the front door open. Two interior doors were kicked in. K9 tracked across the street to a business parking lot with negative results. Missing items included marijuana samples.

***

On August 4 between 7:41 a.m.-3 p.m. on the 26900 block of 186th Ave. SE, a male was observed sleeping on school grounds in a doorway. Upon arrival, check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for VUCSA (Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act). A search of the male revealed drug paraphernalia. The male stated that he had swallowed some heroin and was transported to a local hospital for observation. Following a report that there was no heroin in his system, the male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of Paraphernalia. He was also trespassed from school grounds.

***

On August 3 at 1:27 p.m. on the 17300 block of SE 256th St., a known male was observed walking. Check of the male revealed he had warrants for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree, and Theft, 3rd degree. The male was booked into SCORE for his warrants.

King County

On August 12 at 6:15 p.m. in the area of SE 208th St. and Cedar Falls Rd., while riding back to her horse trailer, the owner observed someone run to a waiting vehicle and then speed away. Check of the trailer revealed the screen to a tack room had been cut and then the suspect reached inside to open the door. Stolen item was a purse with its contents.

***

On August 10 at 1 a.m. on the 18000 block of SE 317th St., a house sitter invited three friends over, however, the three friends turned into 30 plus people the sitter did not know. One person reported a cell phone had been stolen.

***

On August 9 at 2:40 p.m. on the 26700 block of SE Ravensdale Way, it was reported that a deputy was dispatched to assist in locating a homeless camp. Upon locating the camp, it was found to be unoccupied with garbage everywhere. It was advised that the area would be cleaned up.

***

On August 8 at 1 p.m. in the area of SE 277th St. and 199th Ave. SE, a driver was observed passed out in a vehicle in the roadway. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for failing to appear for Forgery. The vehicle was impounded and the male booked into the Regional Justice Center on his warrant.

***

On August 8 at 11 a.m. on the 17800 block of 163rd Pl. SE, an adult male and teen male were observed stealing a bicycle while the owner was in a business and then loading it in a vehicle before driving away. While investigating the theft, a second call came in with a report of a second bike being stolen by possibly the same teen. The bike was located in front of a business.

***

On August 8 at 9 a.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a customer secured a purse in the trunk of a vehicle and then went into a business. Upon return, the rear window was broken, the trunk panel lifted and the purse stolen. Missing items included sunglasses, vehicle keys, credit cards and driver’s license.

Maple Valley

On August 10 at 10 a.m. on the 21700 block of SE 265th Way, an officer was dispatched to a trespass detail. Upon arrival, a female, who had been trespassed from a park, was observed walking in the park area. The female was contacted and booked into Kent Jail for Trespass, 2nd degree.

***

On August 6 at 6:25 p.m. on the 21800 block of SE Wax Rd., a vehicle was observed parked in a fire lane. Just before the tow truck left, the owner came out, however, because the vehicle was illegally parked, policy stated that the vehicle had to be impounded.

***

On August 5 at 10:43 p.m. on the 26700 block of SR 169, officers were dispatched to a business regarding an alarm. It was thought that a possible customer had been locked inside. The male ran up to the officers and explained that when he did not see anyone in the business after emerging from the bathroom, he unlocked the door, left the business and waited for officers to arrive. Check of the male’s story appeared to be correct and he was free to go.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree