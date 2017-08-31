Fatal Vehicle Accident on Vashon Island, Driver arrested for Investigation of Vehicular Homicide (DUI).

Submitted by Sergeant Jason Escobar

Summary– (Vashon Island) On 08/30/17 at about 1014 PM, a homeowner in the area of SW Bank RD and Thorson RD heard a “loud crash” in front of his residence. KCSO Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a one vehicle accident – car collided into a guardrail and tree. The vehicle was occupied by the driver and two passengers. One passenger died at the scene and the second passenger was transported to HMC with serious injuries. Driver arrested for Investigation of Vehicular Homicide.

Story- On 08/30/17 at about 1014 PM, King County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of SW Bank RD and Thorson RD for a possible vehicle accident. The reporting party, a nearby homeowner, called 911 and said he heard a “loud crash” in front of his residence.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a one vehicle accident. At this point, it appears the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve and struck a guardrail and tree.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced one of the male passenger’s (unknown age) deceased. The second passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The driver, a 27-year old male, was suspected of DUI and a search warrant for blood was obtained. The driver was subsequently booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Vehicular Homicide.