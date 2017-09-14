VOICE of the Valley

Police Reports
Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect

By Cindi West
September 14, 2017
Summary– A man was shot and killed by a homeowner today as he and another suspect attempted to break into an occupied house. The other suspect fled the scene before police arrived. (C17045637)

 

Story- Just after 11am SeaTac Police received a call of a burglary to a residence in the 17600 block of 38 Ave S. The caller also said they hear shots being fired.    When deputies arrived they found a man lying next to a bedroom window dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

 

The 35 year old homeowner told police that he heard a noise in the bedroom where his two toddlers were sleeping and when he went to investigate he saw two suspects attempting to break into the window.

 

The homeowner said he fired multiple shots, striking one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the scene on foot. Police used Guardian 1 helicopter, multiple patrol units and K-9 to search for the outstanding suspect but he was not located.

 

The investigation is being conducted by King County Sheriff’s detectives who will forward the case, when completed, to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for review and a charging decision.

 

The SeaTac Police Department contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

