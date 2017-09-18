Police News Updated 9-19-17

Black Diamond

On August 29 at approximately 4:24 p.m. on the 25700 block of Lawson St., officers were advised of a vehicle that was stolen. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party and learned that the registered owner of the vehicle was out of state. Officers advised the reporting party contact the registered owner and have that individual make contact with officers. Later that day, the vehicle showed up at the reporting party’s home.

***

On August 27 at approximately 4:24 p.m. on the 32100 block of Morgan Dr., officers were dispatched to a verbal domestic. After speaking with both parties involved in the incident, it was determined no crime had occurred. An hour later, officers were dispatched to the residence, where once again it was determined no crime had occurred. The reporting party agreed to leave the residence for a period of time.

***

On August 26 at 12:25 a.m. in the 31100 block of 3rd Ave., officers stopped a vehicle for a speed violation. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Additionally, both the driver and passenger were subjects of arrest warrants. Both the driver and passenger were arrested, and the vehicle impounded.

Covington

On September 1 at 2:21 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272nd St., a female was observed selecting laundry detergent and 2 boxes of baby diapers, putting them in a cart, and then walking out of the business without attempting to pay for all the items in the cart. The female was contacted and cited for Theft, 3rd degree as well as trespassed from the business before being released.

***

On August 28 between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on the 18700 block of SE 265th St., someone stole a dog from the backyard of a residence. Speculation was that a known individual had some part in the disappearance.

***

On August 25 at 12:41 p.m. on the 27200 block of 172nd Ave. SE, a suspicious vehicle in a business parking lot was reported with the possibility of occupants doing drugs. Upon contact, the male sitting in the driver’s seat turned the vehicle on and when the officer attempted to open the door, the male put the vehicle in reverse and collided with the patrol vehicle. The male then fled the scene nearly hitting other vehicles. Check of the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and occupants ended with negative results. Following an investigation, the case was forwarded to the prosecutor for filing of charges for the male of Hit & Run, Failure to Obey Officer, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

King County

On September 1 at 11 p.m. on the 17900 block of 140th Ave. SE, a deputy was dispatched to a vehicle blocking the roadway. Upon contact, a strong odor of intoxicants was detected coming from the female. The female stated she consumed one beer. After failing to complete the Field Sobriety Tests, she refused to take the BAC breath tests. The female was booked into King County Jail for DUI and Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

***

On August 30 at 6 a.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., while the owners of two vehicles parked in a business parking lot were in a business, someone broke into the vehicles by smashing the windows. Missing items included gym bag containing gym cloths, lunch box, coffee mug, house/work keys, wallet, work ID, and various credit/license/insurance cards.

***

On August 29 at 10:17 p.m. on the 14200 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a deputy was flagged down for a shoplift in progress. After pulling in front of the vehicle the suspect was in, the deputy asked the female driver to exit the vehicle. Although the female gave a second deputy her “name,” it did not match her description and further during questioning, she could not answer basic questions. The female stated she had run out to her vehicle to get a debit card to pay for some items in the business. When she opened her purse, there was nothing from the business inside. Another purse was located on the ground in the parking lot near the female’s vehicle that the female stated was not hers. A liquor bottle located in her vehicle was the same brand as the one located in the found purse. Further investigation revealed she had warrants for Theft, 3rd degree and Assault. The female was trespassed from the business and booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on her warrants.

***

On August 29 at 10:31 a.m. in the area of SE 289th Way and 215th Pl. SE, a male was found sleeping in his vehicle parked next to a stolen vehicle. He claimed he had no knowledge about the stolen vehicle. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant for failing to appear for Theft, 3rd degree. The male was booked on his warrants.

***

On August 27 at 6:52 p.m. on the 20000 block of Renton Maple Valley Rd. SE, when a resident and two friends were returning home, a work vehicle was observed backed up near the back porch and two unknown males in the yard. One of the males fled on a bicycle when he saw the resident’s vehicle arriving. The second male fled on foot into the woods. A third male was observed in the kitchen on his knees removing items from the cabinets. The male friend held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The third male stated he had permission to remove items, which included a stereo, rocking chair, propane tank, plastic swimming pool, lamps, folding table, picture frame, electric heaters, decorative box and cardboard boxes. The male was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Burglary.

***

On August 27 at 11:45 a.m. on the 30000 block of 188th Ave. SE, occupants of a suspicious vehicle were contacted in a business parking lot. Check of both male and female revealed that the male had a warrant for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree. He was booked into Kent Jail on his warrant and the vehicle that had expired tabs was impounded. Meanwhile, the female was asked about a license plate found inside the vehicle and she stated it belonged to a relative’s vehicle parked in front of the relative’s house. The vehicle was located and check of the VIN number matched the plates of the relative’s vehicle, so the plate was left in the relative’s vehicle.

Maple Valley

On September 1 at midnight on the 23500 block of Maple Velley Black Diamond Rd., drivers were contacted for driving their vehicles over 100 mph. After the female driver exited her vehicle, a strong odor of intoxicants could be detected coming from her. After failing to complete the Field Sobriety Tests, the female gave breath tests of .174/.173. The female was cited for Driver Under 21 Consuming Alcohol.

***

On August 24 between 9 p.m. and 2 p.m. of August 25 on the 222000 block of SE Wax Rd., a customer was informed that someone broke the locks off a storage unit. Stolen items included 12 boxes of comic books.

***

On August 23 at 1:30 a.m. on the 21800 block of SE Wax Rd., a vehicle was observed in a hit and run incident with a parked vehicle. A second call came in regarding the possibility of the same vehicle having a DUI driver. The driver was contacted, and following an investigation was determined to be the hit and run driver. A blood warrant was issued as the male refused to take a BAC breath test. The driver was booked for DUI and Hit & Run.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

FTA – Failure to Appear

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License