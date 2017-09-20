Search suspended for missing hiker

Summary– The King County Sheriff’s Office has suspended a search for a hiker who has been missing near Snoqualmie Mountain since Thursday afternoon.(C17046119)

Story- Sergey Cherepov hiked with friends to Goldmyer Hot Springs on Thursday. Cherepov left the springs alone and headed back towards the parking area. When Sergey’s friends got to the parking area Sergey was nowhere to be found. The friends searched for him and called police Friday when they could not locate him.

King County Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching the area since Friday. Sergey had no equipment, food, or water and was not dressed for cold temperatures. Sergey also had a head injury from a recent fall and was wearing a bandage on his head.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search area is extremely large, with dense forests and vegetation which have made it difficult to search. Trails in the area have been searched but rescuers fear he may have fallen which would make it difficult to find him in the thick brush off the trails. Additionally, the weather has been a factor. Sergey, 57, from Russia, was in town for business when he went missing.