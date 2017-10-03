Police News Updated 10-3-17

Black Diamond

On September 15 at approximately 2:08 p.m. on the 22000 block of SE 296th St., officers stopped a vehicle for expired tabs. The 20-year old, male driver was booked into jail for driving while license suspended/revoked 1st degree, Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants.

***

On September 13 at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kanaskat Dr. and Morgan Creek, officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle with a juvenile male inside. The male stated where he lived and officers asked him to go home – of which he complied.

***

On September 13 at approximately 5:38 a.m. on the 29300 block of 235th Ave. SE, officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle. Radio advised that a homeowner witnessed a female driving a vehicle and stopping at some mailboxes in the neighborhood. The homeowner called 911 to report the suspicious vehicle and then confronted the driver. It turned out that the female was actually delivering newspapers and not stealing mail.

Covington

On September 13 at 1:11 p.m. on the 20400 block of SE 272nd St., during an investigation regarding a hit and run collision, check of a male revealed he had a felony warrant for Telephone Harassment. The male was booked into the Regional Justice Center on his warrant.

***

On September 11 at 7:27 p.m. on the 26000 block of 192nd Pl. SE, a resident was concerned about ammunition that had gotten damp, so he turned over two boxes of 100 rounds of ammunition for disposal.

***

On September 11 at 8:40 p.m. on the 18000 block of SE 256th St., a driver was observed speeding through a school zone. Check of the male revealed he was a registered sex offender. The male stated that he frequently comes through the intersection, which was near an elementary school and way out of the way from where he worked and lived. Case documented he was in the area of a school and a report sent in for a review.

King County

On September 13 at 7:40 a.m. on the 18700 block of Issaquah/Hobart Rd. SE, a vehicle was observed being driven around in an erratic manner doing doughnuts. Upon seeing the patrol vehicle, the driver accelerated around and passed the deputy while ducking his head. Check of the license plate revealed it had been reported the plate as stolen from a similar vehicle. Because of the continued aggressive driving by passing other vehicles on the right and going through a stoplight, the pursuit was ended.

***

On September 12 between 7:15 p.m. and 8:05 a.m. of September 13 on the 15300 block of SE 160th Pl., someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway. Stolen items included a handgun and shotgun, as well as various choke tubes.

***

On September 12 at 1:57 a.m. on the 21600 block of Renton Maple Valley Rd. SE, while checking a vehicle license plate, it was discovered that the owner had an out of state felony warrant for failing to appear for Grand Larceny from a building. Upon contact, check of the male driver revealed he was the man they were looking for. Check of the male passenger revealed he had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. The driver was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Fugitive from Justice. The passenger was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrant.

***

On September 10 at 3:33 p.m. on the 14100 block of SE 171st St., a male driver was observed without wearing a seatbelt. Upon contact, the male driver stated he did not have his license as it was suspended and that he was driving his brother’s vehicle. Check of the male revealed he had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. The male was booked into SCORE on his warrant. The male also received an infraction for No Valid Operator’s License.

***

On September 9 at 5:41 p.m., a missing juvenile female was located at a residence. When she came outside to talk with officers, she was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of a juvenile court for a probation violation. She was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on her warrant.

***

On September 8 at 7:30 p.m. on the 18200 block of SE 240th St., a male with a no contact order was observed walking past a female who had applied for the order. Upon contact, the male stated he had just received the order the day before and was not aware that he had walked by her in a crowd. The male was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Violation of Protection Order.

Maple Valley

On September 14 between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. of September 15 on the 26300 block of 235th Ave SE, someone entered a garage that was accidently left open overnight. Missing items included a pressure washer, brad nailer and battery.

***

On September 7 at 10 a.m. on the 26600 block of SR 169, officers were dispatched to a business where a male was reported sleeping in the dumpster area of the business. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a male and female were sleeping in the dumpster shed of a business. They were told that they could not sleep around businesses in the area, otherwise they would have to be trespassed. Check of the couple revealed the female had a warrant for Theft, 3rd degree. Her belongings were left with the boyfriend and she was booked into Kent Jail on her warrant.

***

On September 6 at 9:32 a.m. on the 26500 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a male, who had a felony Department of Corrections warrant as well as warrant for Theft, 3rd degree, was observed in a business. Upon contact, search of the male revealed drug paraphernalia in his pockets as well as some heroin. The male was booked into Kent Jail on his warrants.

###

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

NOVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

FTA – Failure to Appear

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle Without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

CPL – Concealed Pistol License