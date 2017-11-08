Detectives seek help identifying robbery suspects

Summary-(White Center) King County Sheriff’ detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three men who robbed a man at gun point last month. Shortly after the robbery two of the suspects went to a Wells Fargo ATM and withdrew money using the victim’s credit card.

Story- On Friday, October 20th around 1:30am deputies responded to a report of a robbery which occurred near SW100th St and 26 Ave S in White Center.

The victim, a 20 year old Seattle man, told police he was walking home from the Safeway on SW Roxbury when he was attacked by three men and robbed of his wallet, keys and cell phone. One of the men stuck the victim in the back of his head with a gun during the robbery.

A short time after the robbery, two of the suspects were seen on camera taking money from the victim’s account at the Wells Fargo ATM on SW Roxbury. Both of the suspects had their faces covered but one of the men was wearing a sweatshirt with an “Angry Birds” logo on the front.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. You may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477)