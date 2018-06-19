WSP Seeking Information On The SR 509 Shooting

At approximately 1:42pm on June 13, 2018, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications began receiving 911 calls from individuals stating that their vehicles had been struck by gunfire. This occurred SB SR 509 between S.160thand Des Moines Memorial Drive.

The first responding troopers arrived several minutes after the first call and confirmed that four vehicles were struck and also that no occupants of the vehicles had sustained injuries. A general area where the shots came from was also established and SR 509 was closed immediately between S. 160thand Des Moines Memorial Drive.

By this time, multiple resources were responding to the area to include the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) helicopter (Guardian One), KCSO deputies, KCSO SWAT, WSP Aviation, several WSP Explosive Detection K-9s, Homeland Security K-9s and multiple troopers.

Guardian One, WSP Aviation and SWAT thoroughly searched the area and determined whoever had fired the shots was no longer in the area. SB SR 509 was reopened at approximately 7:00pm along with lane 2 of the northbound lanes. Lane 1 of the northbound lanes remained closed for multiple Explosive Detection K-9s to do a grid search in an effort to recover evidence from the crime scene.

The K-9s along with WSP detectives and troopers performed a grid search of the area for approximately 2 hours which yielded nothing of evidentiary value. The scene was completely clear just before 9:00pm.

Today, June 14, 2018, WSP detectives returned to the scene with metal detectors and canvassed the area once again and were unable to find any evidence of the crime. Detectives will also be talking to residents and businesses in the area in an attempt to find any security footage and information that can assist them in the investigation.