Police News Updated 7-24-18

Black Diamond

On June 29 at approximately 3:29 p.m. on the 29000 block of 220thPl. SE, officers responded regarding a report of non-permitted solicitors. Upon arrival, officers contacted the individuals and advised them of the city code regarding soliciting without a permit. The subjects were instructed to leave the area. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

On June 28 at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 32500 block of Roberts Dr., officers were on foot patrol in a local development when they observed a sedan traveling

at a high rate of speed through the development. This was relayed to an officer in a patrol vehicle who then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Check of the driver revealed a suspended license. The male was cited with Driving While License Suspended, 3rddegree.

On June 28 at approximately 1:14 p.m. on the 22500 block of SE 300thSt., officers received a call regarding a suspicious circumstance at a residence. A witnessed observed a male drive his pickup to the front of a residence. After staying for a few minutes, the male left. The witness called the homeowner, who was not home, and reported the suspicious circumstance. The homeowner called the police and upon arrival, officers found that the male had dropped off a package to the front door. The witness called the homeowner back to report that a package had been delivered and no one tried to make entry the house.

Covington

On July 8 at 2:47 p.m. on the 16700 block of SE 272ndSt., officers were dispatched to a female sleeping in the back of a vehicle in a business parking lot. Upon arrival, it was noted that the vehicle did not have any license plates. Upon contact, check of the female revealed she had a misdemeanor warrant for Driving While License Suspended, 3rddegree/Failure to transfer title. The female was booked into Kent Jail on her warrant.

On July 6 between 6 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. of July 9 on the 18600 block of SE 268thSt., residents returned home to find an older bike left under the deck that did not belong to them. Check of the property revealed that one of their bikes that had not been locked up or chained was missing.

On July 3 at 6:42 p.m. on the 27100 block of 174thAve. SE, a known male was observed walking with another male. When the known male realized he was crossing in front of a patrol vehicle, he tried to cover his face before taking off running. As the officer attempted to contact the male, the officer was advised the male was jumping fences within the business area. The male was finally apprehended following an attempt to elude on foot. The male was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) on his warrants for three – Theft, 3rddegree, as well as controlled substance violation without a prescription and prowling. Additional recommended charges included Criminal Trespass, 2nddegree and Obstructing a law enforcement officer.

King County

On July 6 at 2:02 p.m. on the 32200 block of 199thAve. SE, a female was reported for suspicious behavior when she rang a doorbell and appeared surprised when someone answered. Upon contact, the female stated she thought she knew someone at the residence. After speaking with the deputy, the female flipped the deputy off while walking away.

On July 4 between 6 -9 a.m. on the 14100 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., someone prowled a vehicle after breaking a window and stole a wallet as well as an RX bottle containing prescription drugs.

On June 29 at 11 a.m. on the 20200 block of 276thAve. SE, deputies were dispatched to a business on a report that a male refused to leave the business. The male was reported as loitering for 2 hours along with using the business to charge his phone. Upon arrival, check of the male revealed he was wanted out of another state for Burglary, 2nddegree and Theft, 3rddegree. The male was booked into King County Jail for Investigation of Fugitive.

On June 27 at 5:38 p.m. on the 24200 block of 199thPl. SE, a witness stated that very young children were riding in the lap of an adult on dirt bikes along the roadway traveling at approximately 30 mph. When the witness voiced concern to the neighbors, they disregarded the concern. Upon contact with the adults, it was learned that the children were 3 years old and wearing helmets. It was also stated that the adults were driving very slowly. They were suggested to read RCW 46.37.530 regarding motor-driven cycles and children.

On June 26 at 4:12 p.m. on the 14100 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a vehicle was observed with expired tabs from 2 years prior. Upon contact, check of the male driver revealed he had a misdemeanor warrant. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrant and the vehicle retrieved by a relative. Additionally, the male will receive an infraction for expired registration via mail.

On June 26 between 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on the 22200 block of Sweeney Rd. SE, someone broke the lock on a front gate to a residence before stealing tools out of a barn.

Maple Valley

On June 27 at 5:27 p.m. on the 26500 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a male was observed grabbing some lighters and then fleeing from a business. While conducting a search of the area for the male, he was spotted and contacted. During an investigation, it was discovered that the male had been trespassed from multiple businesses in the county as well as had been told he was not allowed on the current property. Two cartons of lighters were retrieved from the male along with a tent that he admitted to stealing. The male was trespassed from the business as well as booked into Kent Jail on Theft, 3rddegree.

On June 27 at 3:40 p.m. on the 22100 block of SE 237thSt., two males were found passed out in a vehicle in a business parking lot. Upon contact, one of the males was going in and out of consciousness. Check of the male revealed he had no driver’s license but was clear of any warrants. After the second male emerged, both were trespassed from the business but declined to sign trespass papers before leaving the parking lot on foot.

On June 19 between 6 p.m. and 2 p.m. of June 27 on the 21200 block of SE 258thSt., someone entered a garage that was possibly left open and stole a number of items. Items included a firearm that was in a stolen fishing bag, approximately 750 fishing flies, wader, sunglasses, 2 fishing rods/reels and case.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CCW – Concealed Carry Weapon

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1stdegree