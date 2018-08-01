Pierce County Net Nanny Operation Leads to 21 Arrests

The Net Nanny operations began in August of 2015 by the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Since the original operation, there have been twelve additional operations throughout Washington State. The WSP Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affiliate, spearheads the multi-agency operation that includes partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The “Net Nanny” series, conducted throughout the State of Washington, has now netted a total of 205 arrests and rescued over 30 identified child victims throughout the state.

“While the Internet is a powerful tool for our nation, criminals using it to target our communities’ necessitates a need for this type of proactive investigations by our law enforcement troopers and partners in order to combat these horrible crimes,” says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation is protecting our vulnerable children and making communities safer.”

Undercover Law enforcement officers communicated on the internet through various websites and mobile phone applications with people interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested over the five day operation traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with children as young as nine years old.

Primary crimes investigated are: