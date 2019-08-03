Motorcyclist Dies In Renton Crash On Maple Valley Highway

By Neal McNamara , Patch Staff

RENTON, WA — A motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a collision with a car along a notorious stretch of Maple Valley Highway east of I-405. The driver was arrested after the incident, suspected of driving drunk.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 2431 Maple Valley Highway, which is right before the bend east of Carco Theatre. The highway was blocked for about three hours while police investigated the incident.

That stretch of Maple Valley Highway has seen multiple traffic deaths and serious accidents over the years. A May 2017 crash that left a child critically injured moved Renton residents to demand new safety measures, and new warning signs have been installed in the area.