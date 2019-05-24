Murder-Suicide Investigation

Story- On 5/23/2019 at 10 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call at a house near the 21300 BLK SE 277 PL in Maple Valley. A female, her 30 year old boyfriend and their 2 ½ year old child in common live in the home. When Deputies arrived they located a distraught female who was starting CPR on the 2 1/2 year old child. Deputies continued lifesaving efforts along with fire and King County Medics. Sadly, they were unable to save the child. Deputies continued to check the house for the boyfriend and located him deceased in the garage with a self-inflicted gun-shot wound.

King County Major Crime’s unit is investigating this as a murder-suicide and believe that no one else is outstanding. The identities of the suspect and child victim will be released by the King County Medical Examiner’s office.